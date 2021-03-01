1.7 million Thais with no smartphones register for government’s 7,000-baht benefits

BANGKOK – The Rao Chana scheme has seen a large number of Thais who don’t have smartphones visiting the branches of Krung Thai Bank (KTB) and its mobile units around the country to register in person for the government’s 7,000-baht benefit. Although it is a long weekend, the mobile units have been operating daily to ensure every eligible person gets registered and receives the benefit as soon as possible.







Fiscal Policy Office Director, Kulaya Tantitemit, as the spokesperson of the Finance Ministry, has confirmed that during the weekend, KTB mobile units have been open for business to provide a registration service for people who do not have a smart phone and want to register for the government’s stimulus package aimed at helping people financially-affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.







For those without a smartphone, registration opened in two rounds. The first one closed on 21st February. Eligibility was verified and announced on 4th March, and recipients could start spending on 5th March. The second round of registrations will continue until 5th March. The verification results will be announced on 15th March, and they can start spending from 19th March onwards.







Spending through this project has reached 58 billion baht. Local vendors have also benefitted from the project as their sales have increased despite complaints that the electronic payment system was down occasionally. The government allocated 210 billion baht to this project, expecting to financially support the people during tough times, while helping to revive the economy, especially small businesses, at the same time. (NNT)











