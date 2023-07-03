‘Pattaya Durian Buffet’ at Central shopping center on beach road until July 5

Durian lovers can now take to Pattaya to enjoy a buffet line featuring durian, the king of fruits, alongside other produce from Thailand’s eastern and southern regions.

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is sourcing fruits directly from orchards in the east and south and serving them at the Commerce Ministry Fruit Festival 2023 at the Central Pattaya Beach shopping center. The 399-baht-per-person durian buffet, available until July 5, has been the highlight of the festival.







DIT Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam presided over the opening of Commerce Ministry Fruit Festival 2023, with DIT Deputy Director-General Goranij Nonjui and Pattaya City Permanent Secretary Pramote Tubtim also in attendance.

The event was held to raise awareness of seasonal eastern and southern fruits among Thai and foreign consumers who lived in Pattaya. The festival features the durian and fruit buffet zone, a processed agricultural products zone and demonstrations of how to make sweet sticky rice cakes with fruit toppings by celebrity chef Yingsak Jonglertjesdawong.



Access to the unlimited buffet line of durian and other fruits is limited to 60 minutes per person. Four buffet rounds are available on weekdays and six rounds on Saturdays and Sundays. The buffet is capped at 40 people per round and the price per person is 399 baht. The buffet is available from now until July 5. (NNT)





















