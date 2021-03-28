Pattaya Colorful brings culture to beach

Pattaya got a bit of culture as artists did their thing on the beach for a colorful festival.

Assistant Culture Minister Poramet Ngampichet and Pattaya Cultural Council President Mana Yaprakum opened the Pattaya Colorful festival March 26 with city administrators and tourism industry officials.



The Friday-Saturday fair featured photography training using both full-size cameras and mobile phones, video presentations of Pattaya-area tourist attractions, a gallery of paintings by local artists, and art lessons.

Other booths showed off coconut art, offered sports massages, food and locally made products.



























