Pattaya Colorful brings culture to beach

Jetsada Homklin
Assistant Culture Minister Poramet Ngampichet and Pattaya Cultural Council President Mana Yaprakum preside over the opening ceremonies for “Pattaya Colorful 2021, Lively Pattaya with an unforgettable impression.”

Pattaya got a bit of culture as artists did their thing on the beach for a colorful festival.

Assistant Culture Minister Poramet Ngampichet and Pattaya Cultural Council President Mana Yaprakum opened the Pattaya Colorful festival March 26 with city administrators and tourism industry officials.

The Friday-Saturday fair featured photography training using both full-size cameras and mobile phones, video presentations of Pattaya-area tourist attractions, a gallery of paintings by local artists, and art lessons.

Other booths showed off coconut art, offered sports massages, food and locally made products.


The Pattaya Colorful festival kicked off on March 26 with art, music and local crafts.


This little angel learns how much fun art can be by painting on a coconut.

Walking around the festival grounds can work up an appetite. Luckily, plenty of food stalls lined up along the promenade filled the void.



festival crowd boosted business at nearby beer bars.





