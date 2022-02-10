Pattaya co-hosts International Air Show at U-Tapao in 2027

Thailand plans to host its first international air show in 2027 as part of its strategy to showcase itself as an aviation hub for ASEAN nations.

The Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the Policy Committee on the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), and Pattaya City have announced plans to host the first-ever Thailand International Air Show. The event, which will be held in 2027 at U-Tapao International Airport in Rayong province, is expected to help boost Thailand’s aviation industry to 1.2 trillion baht.







According to the announcement, the upcoming Air Show will be chaired by TCEB President ChiruitIsarangkun Na Ayuthaya. He emphasized the importance of holding events to boost the country’s reputation and promote Thailand as a world-leading manufacturer and exporter of aerospace components.



ChokchaiPanyayong, an infrastructure development specialist on the EEC Policy Committee, said the event corresponds with U-Tapao Airport’s development policy and the EEC’s Eastern Aviation City. He noted that the government’s current aim is to encourage investment, innovation, and the development of more advanced technology for the country.







Meanwhile, Pattaya Mayor SonthayaKhunpluem said the event will align with the city’s strategy to become a Smart City and hub for transportation, economic development and investment in the Eastern region. He also said Pattaya City is proud to be Thailand’s representative for hosting such an event, which should boost the city’s and country’s reputation and economic growth.

More details of the event will be unveiled in 2023.(NNT)





































