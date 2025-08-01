Pattaya City sign glows in Thai colors at Pratumnak Hill as security tightens

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pratumnak Hill has become a powerful symbol of Thai pride, as the iconic “PATTAYA CITY” sign now flashes in vibrant red, white, and blue — the colors of the Thai national flag. The stunning display has quickly drawn crowds eager to witness this patriotic transformation.

By day, visitors are treated to a breathtaking panoramic view of Pattaya Bay stretching all the way to the horizon. By night, it’s joined by the glowing “PATTAYA CITY” letters, now transformed into a living tribute to the Thai tricolour, pulsing in synchrony with the heartbeat of the nation.







To accommodate the growing number of evening visitors, authorities have stepped up security. Tourist police, municipal officers, and volunteers are now stationed along stairways, walkways, and parking areas to maintain order and ensure safety for all.

Please note: the viewpoint closes to the public at 10:00 PM, and visitors are asked to leave promptly to preserve the peaceful atmosphere and respect the site regulations.

“It’s more than a scenic spot — it’s a place where people feel proud to be Thai,” said a city official.



































