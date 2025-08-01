Pattaya enjoys more sunshine and less rain as Thailand’s wet season eases

PATTAYA, Thailand – According to the Meteorological Department, rainfall across Thailand is decreasing, bringing more sunshine to popular destinations like Pattaya. While some northern and northeastern provinces still experience heavy showers, Pattaya and surrounding areas are seeing fewer rainy days and brighter, sunny weather—perfect for beachgoers and tourists seeking outdoor activities.

Bangkok and its vicinity still face occasional thunderstorms covering about 40% of the area, but overall the monsoon winds have weakened, leading to calmer seas in the Andaman and Gulf of Thailand. Waves in Pattaya’s nearby waters are generally lower, making for safer boating and water sports conditions.

With temperatures ranging from a comfortable 27 to 35 degrees Celsius, Pattaya’s climate is ideal for visitors looking to soak up the sun while enjoying the city’s vibrant beach life and attractions. The reduction in rainfall signals an easing of the wet season, which could boost tourism as more travelers take advantage of the pleasant weather.



































