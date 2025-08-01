Pattaya Mayor pushes monorail project forward amid traffic woes and land disputes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Traffic congestion in Pattaya continues to worsen, sparking urgent calls from residents and tourists for a faster, more modern public transportation system. The increasing gridlock is not only a daily headache for commuters but also threatens the city’s reputation as a top tourist destination and economic center.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a progress meeting on the Monorail Green Line project at Pattaya City Hall, on July 31. The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to study feasibility, design, and environmental impacts for a tramway-style light rail system planned for the Banglamung District.







However, the project has encountered delays due to opposition from local residents affected by land expropriation. These disputes have stalled the submission of the required environmental impact assessment report. To overcome these challenges, the city government held this meeting to explore solutions and engage in negotiations with the community to reach agreements that will allow the project to move forward.

Many locals express a strong sense of urgency for improved transit, noting that nearby cities such as Penang and Johor in Malaysia are already advancing medium-speed train systems. They warn that without modern infrastructure, Pattaya risks falling behind in development. At the same time, there are concerns about the construction phase, including potential disruptions to power lines, bus routes, and worsening road conditions during building work.

Some question whether an extensive train network is necessary for a city smaller than Bangkok, suggesting that convenience and coverage should be prioritized. Accessibility also remains a key issue, with calls for stations to include elevators and easy access for tourists carrying luggage, as long stair climbs would be impractical.

Mayor Poramet reaffirmed the city’s commitment to resolving these obstacles swiftly to ease traffic problems and advance Pattaya’s vision as a smart city with an efficient and comprehensive transportation system.



The project has planned three main routes for the monorail system:

The Red Line, covering 8.20 kilometers, running from Pattaya Train Station through the Motorway, North Pattaya Road, Beach Road, and ending at Bali Hai Pier.

The Green Line, stretching 9 kilometers, running from Pattaya Train Station via the Motorway, North Pattaya Road, Second Pattaya Road, Thappraya Intersection, and ending at Bali Hai Cape.

The Purple Line, running from Pattaya Train Station along the Motorway, North Pattaya Road, Third Pattaya Road, Thappraya Road, and finishing at Bali Hai Cape.



































