Internet Icon Pawoot Pongvitayapanu to speak at Skål International Bangkok

Thailand’s Internet Icon & Pioneer Pawoot Pongvitayapanu will be guest speaker at Skål International Bangkok Business Luncheon on Tuesday, 9th August 2022 at the Landmark Bangkok Hotel starting with cocktails reception at 11.30 a.m. followed by a 3-course western set lunch and the talk. The lunch is scheduled to end at 2 p.m. The subject of the talk will be “New Era of Digital Marketing for Thailand’s Tourism Business”.







Pawoot Pongvitayapanu (Pom) is an online entrepreneur. He is CEO of efrastructure Group, Managing Director and founder of www.TARAD.com the largest E-Commerce Service in Thailand. He started the company in 1999 and joined Rakuten Group No.1 E-Commerce Site in Japan in 2009. He is also President of Thai E-Commerce Association, Teacher, Speaker for more than 100 organisations, Consultant, Columnist (Newspaper and Magazine).

He is also a regular guest speaker for 96.5 FM radio. Along E-Commerce business, he is also Director and Founder of Zocial Inc (Online Analytics & Research Company) and Winter Egency (Online Agency Company). Many people refer to him as “Thailand’s Internet Icon & Pioneer and E-Commerce Wizard”





The price of the lunch is 950 Baht per person for members of Skål International Bangkok, 1,650 Baht per person for non-members and 500 Baht per person for young Skål (people aged 20-30 years old). For reservations, please send an email to [email protected] For membership enquiries, please send an email to [email protected]

About Skål International: Skål International is a professional organisation of tourism leaders around the world. Founded in 1934, Skål International is an advocate of global tourism and peace and is a not for profit association. Skål does not discriminate on the basis of sex, age, race, religion or politics. Skål is focused on doing business and business networking in the company of fellow professionals in an atmosphere of friendship. The Skål toast promotes Happiness, Good Health, Friendship, and Long Life. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.





























