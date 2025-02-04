Pattaya City offers free Thai massage services to support local training program

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Porametrn Ngampichet visited the Thai and foot massage training program, where participants were practicing their skills as part of their required hours for certification. The program, organized by the Social Welfare Office, is aimed at addressing poverty, creating job opportunities, and strengthening the community through the promotion of self-sufficiency, in line with the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy.

The training offers hands-on experience for individuals, allowing them to develop skills that can lead to employment opportunities and income generation for their families.







As part of the initiative, Pattaya City is inviting the public to enjoy free Thai massage and foot reflexology services, available from now until February 17, at Pattaya City Hall, 4th floor.

The services will be provided daily from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, with the exception of February 12-13 and weekends. This initiative gives residents and visitors the chance to relax while supporting local trainees in building their careers.

For more details, individuals can contact the Employment Promotion and Development Section of Pattaya’s Social Welfare Office.











































