Foreign suspect caught on CCTV stealing cannabis products worth over 10,000 baht in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Atipol Na Ruek, 35, presented CCTV footage capturing a foreigner smashing the glass window of a cannabis shop in Pattaya, stealing products worth approximately 10,000 baht. The incident occurred at the Bud Box Cannabis Shop, located in front of JA Plus Hotel on Chalerm Phra Kiat 3 Road.

Atipol explained that the suspect was a regular customer who frequented the shop. On the day of the theft, the shop was closed and unattended, providing the perfect opportunity for the thief to break in and steal the products before fleeing the scene.

After the incident, Atipol reported the crime to the Pattaya Police, and the police investigation team is currently analyzing the CCTV footage to track down the suspect and bring them to justice.





































