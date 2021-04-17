Pattaya-Chonburi under tight COVID-19 controls as of April 18

Updates for travelers regarding the Royal Thai Government’s announcement on the strengthened COVID-19 control measures to contain local transmission.







The latest restrictions will likely be in place for two weeks and will be effective from 18 April, 2021. Thereafter, the government will evaluate the situation based on the number of new infections.



The latest restrictions include:

The classification of 18 provinces as “highly controlled areas” or “red zone” following a surge in community transmission. These include the capital Bangkok and (region by region) Central: Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, and Suphan Buri; East: Chonburi (Pattaya City), Rayong, and Sa Kaeo; North: Chiang Mai; Northeast: Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Udon Thani; South: Phuket and Songkhla, and West: Prachuap Khiri Khan and Tak.







The remaining 59 provinces are classified as controlled areas or ‘orange zone’.

Businesses and activities ‘red zone’ (18 provinces) ‘orange zone’ (59 provinces) All In-person Classes Not Allowed Not Allowed Gatherings of More Than 50 People Not Allowed Not Allowed Pubs, Bars, Karaoke, & Massage Parlours Closed Closed Restaurants / Food & Beverage Outlets Dine-in until 21.00 Hrs.

Takeaway until 23.00 Hrs. Dine-in until 23.00 Hrs. Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages

at Food Outlets or Restaurants Not Allowed Not Allowed Shopping Malls Open until 21.00 Hrs. Open until 21.00 Hrs. Shops, Markets & Convenience Stores Open 04.00 – 23.00 Hrs. Open per New Normal Indoor/Outdoor Fitness & Gym Open until 21.00 Hrs. Open per New Normal

The public are encouraged to cancel or postpone interprovincial travel at this time, or must undergo strict screening measures, which may cause inconvenience.

Also, the public are encouraged to avoid holding social activities; such as, parties or banquets, with exception for traditional ceremonies, which must be held under strict communicable disease control measures.



Private-sector organisations are encouraged to allow work from home options.

The above measures may be changed depending on the situation and deemed appropriate by the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) under the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), as well as the governors of Bangkok and 76 other provinces.







In addition, the public should note that some tourist attractions are temporarily closed. Kindly refer to the following link – https://www.tatnews.org/2021/04/list-of-attractions-temporarily-closed-during-april-2021-or-until-further-notice/

TAT would like to remind all travellers to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.







