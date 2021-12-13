Pattaya-Chonburi added to ‘Blue Provinces’; New Year Drinking until 1a.m.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration resolved to end all maximum disease control zones (red zones) and allow New Year countdown drinking to continue until 1 a.m. on Jan 1.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the red zones of maximum COVID-19 control in 23 provinces were completely lifted and there were 39 orange provinces, 30 yellow provinces and 8 blue provinces for tourism promotion, up from 7 with Chonburi as one new blue province, starting from Dec 16.







Alcohol consumption at eateries with good ventilation will be allowed on Dec 31 through the New Year countdown period until 1am on Jan 1.

Their operators must strictly comply with COVID Free Setting measures, Dr. Taweesilp said.

For New Year celebration events with 1,000 participants and more, participants must be fully vaccinated and pass antigen tests. All arrivals through Sandbox and quarantine schemes must be quarantined for 7 days. (TNA)





























