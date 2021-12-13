Naklua Walk & Eat returns for 13th year

Halted for weeks last year by the new year’s coronavirus outbreak, the Naklua Eat & Walk returned for its 13th season as Covid-19 cases continue to drop in Pattaya.

Mayor Songhay Kunplome, flanked by deputies and local cultural and tourism officials, opened the “See, Taste & Shop” market at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in front of Government Saving Bank.







He said that during the Eat & Walk’s 13 years, Naklua has been developed to be a new cultural tourist destination and now is widely well-known among both Thais and tourists.

The event, held Saturdays and Sundays until Jan. 30, has afforded the Naklua community the opportunity to participate in local management of their area and to earn income and create jobs.



The opening weekend featured folk singer Arm Chutima, retro culture and art performance, stage shows and plenty of seafood, selfies and shopping.

Each weekend Naklua Road between the Naklua police booth throughout the Naklua Long Bridge will be closed to traffic.

























































