Pattaya celebrates ‘Loy Krathong festival’ on central beach tonight!

This year’s Pattaya Loy Krathong highlights live music, cultural performances and awards on Nov 19.

Bossa nova singer Lula headlines Friday’s festival on Pattaya Beach at Central Road, which caps a full day of activities beginning in the morning until midnight.

Giant krathongs made by community organizations and businesses will be on display with awards handed out at 6.00 p.m.







Art and cultural performances such as ‘The River of life’ run 6-8 p.m., interrupted only by local officials pontificating at the opening ceremony.

The Respect Band (House Band) takes the stage at 8 p.m. followed by Bossa nova singer ‘Lula’ from 9.30 p.m. to midnight.



























