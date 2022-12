Bali Hai Pier hosted more than 200 luxury and supercars in the Second Pattaya Cars on the Beach.

Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawat opened the Dec. 17 event organized by the Pattaya Car Club. There were luxury sedans and wildly expensive sports cars for tourists to take photos with and admire.

The event also featured contests, such as guessing models of the cars, to win prizes; sales booths for car accessories and music from leading DJs.