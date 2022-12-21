Thailand scores 5-0 win over Brunei in ASEAN Championship

Three late goals ensured that Thailand made a strong start to its defense of the Asean Championship on Tuesday (20 Dec), as Mano Polking’s side notched up a 5-0 win over Brunei in Kuala Lumpur.

Peeradon Chamrasamee scored twice in injury time to boost the reigning champions’ goal difference following earlier efforts from Bordin Phala and Teerasil Danga, as well as an 88th-minute own goal from Yura Yunos.







Teerasil’s ball back across goal set up Bordin to open the scoring from close range in the 19th minute, before Teerasil headed in the second a minute from the end of the first half following a cross from the left by Theerathorn Bunmathan.

Yura could do little about his own goal, the ball thumping him on the chest at close range and crossing the line after Haimie Nyaring’s attempt to hack clear.







Peeradon converted from the penalty spot in the 91st minute to add Thailand’s fourth and then completed the scoring two minutes later with a fine strike from distance.

Thailand leads Group A as a result of the win, where they are joined on three points by Cambodia after their 3-2 victory over the Philippines.







The opening phase of the Asean Championship, which brings together 10 nations from across Southeast Asia, will continue until January 3, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the last four.

The semi-finals will be played on a home-and-away basis on January 6 and 9, with the final to be held on January 13 and 16. (NNT)























