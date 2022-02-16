Pattaya Bunker Boys dodging raindrops in this week’s gold

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Wednesday, February 9th

Burapha Golf & Resort A & B

1st Gez Williams (12) 40 points

2nd Dave Galvin (23) 39 points

3rd Daryl Vernon (22) 36 points

4th Geoff Parker (19) 35 points

Near pins Gerry Cooney & Paul Smith X 2.



A field of sixteen took part in today’s game at Burapha where we were allocated the A & B nines. The all-in fee of twelve hundred baht was good value for money, amongst the best deals going at present when other lesser courses are overpricing themselves. The course was in good condition apart from the greens which looked a bit shabby. For most of the round, we could see dark skies all around with thunder rumbling in the distance. Several times it looked inevitable we would get a drenching; however, all but the last group got off the course before it hit and they looked a sorry sight coming in, looking like drowned rats.







Scoring was of a high standard today with all in the winner’s circle posting good scores. Top of the pile was Gez Williams with an excellent forty points. Gez had a golden day today, everything he touched turned to gold. Following his recent forty-four points at Silky Oak, Dave Galvin had been very quiet. Today he roared back into form with a very fine thirty-nine points to take second place. Could he be managing his handicap on the sly? Daryl Vernon took third with a solid thirty-six points while Geoff Parker brought up the rear with thirty-five points. Gerry Cooney took one near pin and as usual Paul Smith took two.





Friday, February 11th

Pattavia Golf Club

1st Ken Davidson (27) 37 points

2nd Paul Smith (3) 33 points

3rd Kevin LeBar (13) 32 points

4th Niall Glover (16) 32 points

Near pins Paul Smith, Raleigh Gosney, & Alan Harris.

On recent visits to Pattavia, we found the course dry, hard, and greens that were very quick indeed. After a couple of days with heavy rain, the course was much more benign today and putting a lot easier if one can ever say putting is easy at Pattavia. A decent field of eighteen made the trip but only about half made it back to the bar for the presentation with several absentees making a significant contribution to the delinquent fund.



A very fine round today from Ken Davidson saw him take first place with thirty-seven points, this was a particularly good score as Ken had a modest start to his round. A full four strokes back, Paul Smith took second place on thirty-three points. Kevin LeBar had a modest score by his standards at his home course, still enough to take third place and edge out Niall Glover into fourth place. Three near pins went to Paul Smith, Raleigh Gosney, and Alan Harris playing his last game of this trip.







There seems to be a bit of tension in the air at the Bunker lately with a few people taking themselves a bit too seriously. We may have to consider laying on some Valium sandwiches to calm a few down.

After an absence of two years, we are expecting a group of Aussies to break out of isolation, shake off the shackles of confinement, and make the trip to Pattaya in the coming weeks so we will have to dust off the welcome mat for their arrival































