Contamination found at 2 locations in Rayong Sea

The Pollution Control Center in the eastern province found contamination at two of six locations where its officials earlier collected seawater samples off Mae Ramphueng beach in Muang district on Feb 3 and 4 following crude oil leakage late last month.

The center stated that the contamination was off Ban Sabai Sabai Resort and Lan Hin Khao beach. It found unsafe levels of hydrocarbons which are carcinogenic.

Meanwhile, the Rayong Provincial Fisheries Office reported that contamination was within safe levels in local fish, squids and shrimps and they were thus edible.

So far, about 7,600 local people have applied for compensation concerning crude oil leakages from undersea pipes off Rayong's coastline. Officials responsible for the matter will conclude assistance for them within this month. (TNA)
































