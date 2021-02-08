Pattaya Blind School students can grow their own vegetables on donated land

Behind the Pattaya School for the Blind on Naklua soi 16, is a very large piece of land, overgrown, looking like a jungle and owned by one of the large well known national department store chains. They have leased it to the school, for free, and so the school is starting a new project, agriculture.







Members of the Rotary E-Club of Dolphin Pattaya made a recent visit to the Pattaya School for the Blind to present a very generous donation of 100,000 Baht to Principal Chid Suknoo, which will be used to plough the land and buy seeds which the children will sow. A portion of the land will also be grassed over and used for sports, as the school has never had a grass sports area.

You may be asking yourself, how can blind kids sow seeds, how do they grow vegetables? Easy, they feel what they are doing, they touch the earth to plant the seeds, they remember from day to day how long the beans are and feel how high the pak boong is growing.

In the near future it is hoped the students will be eating the fresh organic vegetables that have grown themselves, saving much needed money for education.















