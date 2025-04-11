Drunk driver crashes into motorcycle and flees, arrested after high-speed pursuit in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police were notified of an incident where a car collided with a motorcycle and fled the scene at the North Pattaya (Prinya Intersection) at 5:36 AM on April 10. Authorities coordinated with rescue personnel to assist the injured motorcyclist and dispatched officers to track down the fleeing suspect.

At the scene, the black automatic motorcycle was found lying on its side with the rider, a woman around 50-60 years old, suffering from body abrasions. Rescue workers provided first aid before transporting her to the hospital. Meanwhile, the white Honda City sedan did not stop to assist the victim and instead sped off toward South Pattaya on Sukhumvit Road.







A Good Samaritan and rescue personnel followed closely behind, urging the driver to stop. However, the driver continued to flee, colliding with another vehicle along the way, causing further damage. The suspect was eventually cornered and apprehended in Soi Thepprasit, South Pattaya, in a highly intoxicated state. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Sirinya Lakrod, exhibited confused speech and was unable to communicate coherently. No illegal items were found during the police search.

The Good Samaritan who had pursued the suspect reported that he had seen the car crash into the motorcycle and immediately followed the vehicle in an attempt to stop it. Despite his efforts to block the car, the driver hit his car, causing damage before being caught by the police.

The suspect was taken into custody, and a breathalyzer test was conducted to determine her blood alcohol content for legal processing.































