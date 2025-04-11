Pattaya Mayor commits to transparency and timely completion of Eastern Sports Stadium

PATTAYA, Thailand – During a field inspection, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet affirmed the city’s full cooperation with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to build public trust and demonstrate transparency in government operations—especially regarding projects that have faced delays, such as the Eastern Sports Stadium.

Mayor Poramet explained that setbacks in the stadium project primarily stemmed from contractor management issues and certain limitations. However, Pattaya City has since implemented stricter preventive measures to ensure similar issues do not reoccur, including closely monitoring each phase of future projects.







Mayor Poramet stressed the importance of public confidence, emphasizing that Pattaya City prioritizes transparency and accountability across all procedures. Internal and external auditing systems are in place, and civil society groups play an active role in project oversight.

One key player is the “STRONG Club,” a local anti-corruption watchdog network that serves as a crucial mechanism in reinforcing government integrity. The group helps flag irregularities and communicates public concerns, enabling local authorities to manage public resources more effectively and transparently.

The mayor also provided an update on the Eastern Sports Stadium’s progress. The football stadium component is advancing ahead of schedule. Out of a planned 820-day construction period, 551 days have passed, leaving 269 days remaining—signaling promising momentum.

Detailed progress by component:

-Main Stand Building: 100% of structural work, disability access ramps, vehicle ramps, stairways, and electric/communications systems completed. Roofing framework is 20% done, rainwater gutters 95%, and aluminum composite paneling 25%.

-North Stand (2,500 seats): 95% architectural completion, 95% electrical systems, 50% air-conditioning, and 100% plumbing.



-Grandstand (5,000 seats): 80% architectural completion, 100% for railings and electrical systems.

-South Stand (2,500 seats): 100% completed for fourth-level structure, stairs, plumbing, and pre-fab bleachers; 90% architectural work finished.

-Roadworks: Concrete roads, drainage systems, and curbs are 100% complete. Remaining work includes access road and drainage near the indoor athletics building.





Mayor Poramet reaffirmed that Pattaya City is fully committed to strict oversight to ensure timely project completion and to maximize its benefits for residents and future national-level events. The public can watch the mayor’s full interview regarding the project’s progress on PPTV Channel 36 on April 23.

































