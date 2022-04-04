Rayong EEC ‘Smart Park’ to support new S-Curve industries

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has indicated that the establishment of the Smart Park in the Eastern Economic Corridor will support the development of New S-Curve industries. The authority also said it will contribute to the government’s Thailand 4.0 policy.

Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said the 3-year construction project in the capital district of Rayong province will help Thailand expand its economic prowess, as well as generate 1.3 billion baht in annual cash flow. He estimated that the 2.3 billion baht project will be ready for operation in 2024. Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha officially inaugurated the park’s construction last week.



IEAT Governor Veeris Ammarapala meanwhile said the Smart Park will boost the development of New S-Curve industries by providing innovation and environmentally friendly advanced production technology. He added that industries most likely to benefit include the digital, robotics, medical, aviation and logistics industries.

The park will be divided into industrial, commercial, facility and green zones. The Smart Park is expected to become a leading industrial estate that emits zero greenhouse gasses, aided by innovations such as a smart power grid and solar power.







Veeris said the IEAT is currently conducting studies to determine which technologies should be piloted at the park. He also said officials are looking into establishing a hydrogen power plant with Japanese partners. (NNT)

































