Pattaya-area police forces, volunteers join for New Year’s patrols

Pattaya-area police and administrators will join forces to prevent crime and drunk driving during the “seven dangerous days” of the New Year’s holiday.

Pattaya’s police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai said Dec. 22 that Pattaya and Tourist police would join Banglamung District officials and police volunteers Dec 28-Jan. 3 to operate checkpoints and send both uniformed and undercover patrols throughout the area.







Checkpoints would be set up on the main roads entering and leaving Pattaya, with officers checking for drunk drivers, drugs and weapons.

Kullachart also suggested residents install two more police mobile applications – OBS iService and Police 4.0 – which have users register themselves and their homes and allow police to “check in” at houses with QR codes posted out front to alert owners that police had patrolled in the area.



























