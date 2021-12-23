Israeli tourist who sneaked away from his hotel in Bangkok had Omicron

The Department of Medical Sciences confirmed that the Israeli visitor who sneaked away from his hotel in Bangkok was infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and his previous tests at two hospitals had returned negative because of the reduced level of the disease in his body.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said that samples from the visitor who had entered the country through the Test & Go program were repeatedly tested and showed he had the Omicron variant. The samples were collected from his hotel room.







Besides, his samples that had been analyzed at two hospitals and returned negative were sent to the Regional Medical Sciences Center of Surat Thani for a repeated test and the result was expected this afternoon.

Dr. Supakit said that the Israeli man was about to fully recover, so the level of the disease in his body was low and it was unlikely that he could transmit the disease to others. However, he was considered as doing wrong for sneaking off the disease control system and violating the Communicable Diseases Act, the director-general said. (TNA)



























