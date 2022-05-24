Pattaya area kindergarten opens for new term

Tiny tots in Takhiantia subdistrict north of Pattaya went to school for the first time as classrooms reopened for a new year.

The public Takientia Child Development Center enforced all Education Ministry disease controls, such as mask wearing and screening students for Covid-19 symptoms. Any symptomatic kids were given antigen tests.



Unlike the past, the entire school will not close if Covid-positive students are found. Instead, only classrooms will close for cleaning and the ill student has to remain at home.

Returning students were happy to see their friends while new pupils appeared torn between school and their parents.







Takhiantia Mayor Jaran Prakobtham and his deputy visited the school the first day. They reported that the six teachers and 47 students all were free of Covid-19.































