Pattaya area driving licence offices to review announcement

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung and Rayong Land Transportation Bureaux are to re-examine the latest regulation that a five years driving permit now depends on having at least a year remaining on your visa. Panic had set in amongst retired and married expats living in the Pattaya region after some reports suggested that annually renewable visas might not be good enough if less than 12 months remained at the date of renewing the driving licence.

Expats complained loudly about the ambiguities on social media, whilst several Thai-only chat lines expressed surprise. For example, some internet warriors were concerned that even those with a variety of longstay Elite or Privilege visas would be restricted to two years (instead of five) since there is an annual immigration review.







Some foreigners with non-immigrant business visas and work permits needing annual renewal were also taken aback. Others toyed with the distinction in the English translation between a visa which has 12 months validity and one which has 12 months to run. Not a simple task in the context of Thai immigration issues.

MOTS, a popular service provider in East Pattaya, has today confirmed that Land Transportation in Rayong and Banglamung will soon issue an updated version of their latest rule. Pattaya Mail can confirm that visitors to those offices are being reassured that more detail is in the pipeline.



There are very few visas in Thailand which have a passport-printed date beyond 12 months ahead. Examples do include the 10-years Long Term Residence (5 years x 2) and some work-related authorizations. Permanent residents, a special category, do not have end dates in their passports, but require a re-entry permit before they go abroad.

The reason for the regulation change, awaiting an update, is not known. Pattaya Mail has speculated that visa exempt tourists, tourist visa holders and Destination Thailand Visa holders (who receive six months on entry) will be formally and categorically restricted to a two years driving licence on an ongoing basis. But clarification is expected within days. Thai time that is.



































