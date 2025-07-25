What's On in Pattaya-ThailandEvents & FestivalsNewsPattayaSports & Tourism Thai national holiday Monday July 28 By Pattaya Mail July 25, 2025 0 310 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Most public services, including all immigration offices nationwide, will be closed on Monday, July 28, to celebrate the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. Most public services, including all immigration offices nationally, will be closed on Monday July 28 to celebrate the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. They will reopen the following day, July 29, at 8.30 a.m.