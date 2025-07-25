Thai national holiday Monday July 28

By Pattaya Mail
Most public services, including all immigration offices nationally, will be closed on Monday July 28 to celebrate the birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.  They will reopen the following day, July 29, at 8.30 a.m.














