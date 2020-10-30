Pattaya and Chiang Mai on top list for high-season tourism

The president of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) is confident that a tourism target can be achieved in the high season thanks mainly to stimulus measures from the government.







TCT president Chairat Trirattanajarasporn said tourism was obviously picking up in the high season while tourism-related operators were offering discounts and promotions and the government was introducing numerous stimulus measures to encourage people to go on vacation.

Measures from the government included various subsidies and incentives for people including elderly ones to make trips and for organizations to hold meetings and training sessions in provinces.









Therefore, Mr Chairat said, the revenue target based on domestic tourism at above 250 billion baht in the high season could be reached.

If political situations are under control, the number of tourists can rise further in November and December because the people who usually went abroad near the year-end may take domestic trips instead, he said.



Mr Chairat expected the government to introduce many more measures to boost tourism.

He pointed out that economic and political problems had negative impacts on tourism and that the restricted arrivals of foreign tourists would not effectively contribute to the tourism industry. He estimated that Thailand would welcome about 6.7 million visitors and generate about 330 billion baht from their arrivals this year. Beach resorts like Pattaya and Hua Hin are on the top list of most visited places by the Bangkok holidaymakers where Chiang Mai and Northern provinces attract adventure-loving travelers during the winter season. (TNA)











