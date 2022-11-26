Pattaya amazes crowds with grand fireworks, street foods and stage shows

By Pattaya Mail
The biggest annual event organized by Pattaya City, ‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival’ kicked off last night (Fri, Nov 25).

The biggest annual event organized by Pattaya City Hall, ‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival’ kicked off last night (Fri, Nov 25) with long range of fireworks display, music concerts and entertainment, a street market, delicious street food cuisine, cultural activities, that have attracted hundreds of thousands of Thai and foreign tourists to the beach. Pattaya City Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet presided over the opening ceremony along with his deputies, city council members, local and international media.



The highlight was the dazzling fireworks display along the stretch of Pattaya beach at night by four international teams, namely Belgium, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Canada.

Spectators chose their best spots on the beach and at the beer bars along the coastline to enjoy the dazzling fireworks. Many purchased hotel packages earlier to sit and dine at the rooftop restaurants.



Traffic in the around town was reported a chaos on Friday.

While on Saturday Nov 26, each of the four international teams put up another grand fireworks performance for those who are still in town in which the city hall officials and the traffic police believed to be more than on Friday.

Thai pop singer, Aof Pongsak, entertained the crowd on central beach stage during fireworks interval.



A number of visitors climbed up fire engine deck to get even better views of the fireworks.
A motorcycle taxi smiled as he received the delivery order the whole day through.



Beer bars along the shore and in the streets were totally full on the night.
Good sales at beer bars on the night.



Families kept their spaces on the beach and got ready for the shows in the evening.
It was time to pull the best out of the cameras.



Many admired the sunset view and the fireworks on the same evening.
Mayor Poramet tasted the street food and was pleased with its delicacy.


Beach road was packed with thousands of people in the evening.
Lights were seen in the sky as well as in the stage area from mobile phones.

 









