Pattaya amazes crowds with grand fireworks, street foods and stage shows

The biggest annual event organized by Pattaya City Hall, ‘Pattaya International Fireworks Festival’ kicked off last night (Fri, Nov 25) with long range of fireworks display, music concerts and entertainment, a street market, delicious street food cuisine, cultural activities, that have attracted hundreds of thousands of Thai and foreign tourists to the beach. Pattaya City Mayor, Poramet Ngamphichet presided over the opening ceremony along with his deputies, city council members, local and international media.







The highlight was the dazzling fireworks display along the stretch of Pattaya beach at night by four international teams, namely Belgium, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Canada.

Spectators chose their best spots on the beach and at the beer bars along the coastline to enjoy the dazzling fireworks. Many purchased hotel packages earlier to sit and dine at the rooftop restaurants.







Traffic in the around town was reported a chaos on Friday.

While on Saturday Nov 26, each of the four international teams put up another grand fireworks performance for those who are still in town in which the city hall officials and the traffic police believed to be more than on Friday.































































