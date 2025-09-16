Nong Nooch Pattaya promotes Buddhism, opens cultural learning space for children and youth

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nong Nooch Tropical Garden Pattaya, under the leadership of Chairman Kampol Tantajaa, continues to develop the garden as a comprehensive learning kingdom, featuring five key areas: botanical gardens, a clay animal park, arts and culture, Thai cuisine, and Buddhism. The initiative aims to provide children, youth, and tourists with an immersive experience combining knowledge, art, culture, and Buddhist teachings.







In the Buddhism section, Nong Nooch has installed representative Buddha statues from around the world, currently totaling five. Among them are Guanyin Bodhisattva, Maitreya Buddha from Korea’s Pong Eung Sa Temple, Shakyamuni Buddha, Lejun Sejar from Myanmar, and the Daibutsu Buddha from Japan. These statues are designed to instill appreciation for Buddhism in children and youth, fostering respect and understanding that can grow as they mature.

The garden is now constructing an additional 11 statues, with three already completed: the Dordenma Buddha, Jowo Shakyamuni, and the Bamiyan Buddha. These will soon be open for public viewing and worship.



Nong Nooch Pattaya envisions this space as both a cultural tourism destination and an international Buddhist learning center. The goal is to instill proper Buddhist teachings in young visitors while offering domestic and international tourists a unique opportunity to view a global collection of representative Buddha statues for the first time.



































