No shortage of ice cream for these Pattaya orphans

Charitable sponsors Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya and Meat Stuff Pattaya hired two luxury coaches to take 100 Jing Jai orphans and volunteer staff for a memorable day-out to Columbia Pictures Aquaverse theme park, located near Bang Saray. The most popular item on the menu was ice cream, especially strawberry flavor. Jing Jai began as a drop-in center for street children in 1992 and has since developed as a major orphanage in East Pattaya.







Established in 1987, the Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya is a major community sponsor in the area whilst Meat Stuff Pattaya is the fastest-growing pies, sausages and meat wholesaler and retailer. There is also a restaurant with many special features such as building your own breakfast. Steve Kerr, general manager, said, “The boys and girls were all very enthusiastic about Aquaverse, especially Hotel Transylvania, and are looking forwards to a repeat performance.”













