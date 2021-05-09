No quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Pattaya, Bangkok and top tourist destinations from October

Thailand plans to waive mandatory quarantine for vaccinated visitors to Bangkok and top tourist destinations from October, to revive a key industry battered by COVID-19 travel curbs.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul said the new measure means easier access to favorite locations in 10 provinces, like Pattaya, Phang Nga, Koh Samui, Krabi and Bangkok, which will welcome tourists with proof of vaccination against COVID-19 from Oct 1st.







The announcement comes as Phuket prepares to open up to vaccinated travelers in July, in a pilot scheme. The province is seeking to inoculate most of its residents before the reopening, and before mass vaccinations begin in the rest of Thailand.

Ms. Traisulee said the new plan could draw 3.5 million tourists this year, generating 298 billion baht in revenue, adding that at least 70% of residents in each of the 10 provinces must first be inoculated. (NNT)























