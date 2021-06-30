Travelers going out of Bangkok must scan BKK COVID-19 QR code at checkpoints

A digital type of travel declaration form has been introduced for people traveling out of Bangkok, as the authorities implement stricter measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. People traveling from Bangkok are now required to fill out and submit their declaration, simply by scanning a QR code.







Anyone traveling out of Bangkok is now asked to scan the BKK COVID-19 QR code at checkpoints using their smartphone to fill out and submit their electronic travel declaration.

The measure has been introduced as more stringent measures were implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19, from the shutting down of construction camps, a ban on dining-in at restaurants, and movement controls.







The digital travel declaration accessible on the QR code requires travelers to supply personal information, such as their full name, national identification number, mobile phone number, gender, and nationality.

Travelers will be asked for their purpose of travel, the necessity, and whether they will be returning to Bangkok after the trip.

After submission, travelers need to show this form to officials at screening checkpoints. Information provided will only be used for the purposes of disease investigation.

Several road checkpoints have been installed in Bangkok to prevent movement of workers from camps inside the capital to their hometown, as construction sites are being closed for 30 days. The checkpoints can be found on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in front of Don Muang Railway Station, on Suwinthawong road under Mahanakhon intersection overpass, on Bang na-Trat road in front of Bangchak petrol station at kilometer 4.5, on Borommaratchachonnani under Phutthamonthon Sai 3 intersection overpass, on Phetkasem road Soi 70 in front of Nong Khaem District Office, and on Rama II road in front of PTT petrol station in Bang Khun Thian district. (NNT)



















