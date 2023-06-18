Nigel Cannon and Bernie Tuppin honoured as Ty Anderson Elected President of the Pattaya Sports Club

In a momentous Annual General Meeting held at the Diana Garden Resort on Saturday, June 17, the Pattaya Sports Club Association celebrated its rich history and welcomed a new era of leadership. Amidst the gathering of dedicated sports enthusiasts, two individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions, while a fresh face emerged as the club’s new President.







Stepping down after three years of dedicated service, Tim Knight concluded his tenure as President, leaving behind a legacy of growth and camaraderie within the club. This change presented an opportunity for new leadership to guide the club and its mission forward.

Ty Anderson, a respected figure within the local sports community, was elected as the new President of the Pattaya Sports Club. With his passion for sports and commitment to community development, Andersen is poised to lead the club into an exciting new chapter.





Joining Andersen on the Executive Committee for the 2023-24 term are Stan Rees as Vice President, Willem Lasonder as Secretary, Dick Braimbridge as Treasurer, Gerry Conway as Golf Chairman, Dave Smith as Social & Membership Chairman, Joy as Charity Chairperson, Peter Malhotra as Public Relations Chair, Geoff Couch as Registrar, and Bernie Tuppin as Senior Advisor. This diverse and experienced team is well-equipped to carry out the club’s objectives and ensure its continued success.

However, the spotlight of the day shone brightest on Nigel Cannon and Bernie Tuppin, who were honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards. Their unwavering dedication and selfless service to the community throughout the years had left an indelible mark on the club’s history.









Founded in mid-1979, the Pattaya Sports Club started as a small group of sports enthusiasts in what was then a tranquil fishing village. Bill Gilmore, an expatriate and Vietnam War veteran, united like-minded individuals to establish a club that would promote sports events and contribute to local charities. With thirty-one charter members, including Thais and foreigners, the club took its first steps towards a remarkable journey.

Throughout the early years, the Pattaya Sports Club expanded steadily, both in membership and sporting activities. Golf outings became more frequent, while fishing, bowling, darts, and softball found their place in the club’s bustling calendar. By 1991, the club had gained recognition among residents and visiting sports enthusiasts, necessitating the formation of a committee to establish a formal organizational structure.





In 1992, the Pattaya Sports Club officially registered as an “Association,” a significant milestone that bolstered its reputation within the local sports community. A dedicated office space was leased, staff was hired and trained, and operational systems were put in place. Member benefits were enhanced, including the introduction of monthly tournaments, an annual Charity Classic, and a discount program offering exclusive privileges at numerous establishments across the region.

Recognizing the need for a permanent home, the club embarked on a mission to establish its headquarters. With meticulous planning, a budget of 3.8 million baht was allocated, leading to the successful completion of the Pattaya Sports Club Clubhouse in 2002. This moment marked yet another remarkable milestone in the club’s journey.







Fast forward to the present day, and the Pattaya Sports Club stands tall with over 40,000 members, including more than 11,000 actively engaged individuals. What was once an occasional golf outing among friends has transformed into a vibrant community hosting daily competitions in golf, darts, ten-pin bowling, softball, and fishing.

Central to the club’s ethos is its unwavering commitment to support local charities. As the club has grown in both size and influence, so has its ability to make a difference. Over the past 2 decades, Pattaya Sports Club has donated a staggering 30 million baht to local charitable causes, with a particular focus on supporting needy children, the handicapped, and the underprivileged.

It is important to note that the committee members of the Pattaya Sports Club generously volunteer their time and expertise, without any remuneration from the club. Furthermore, they willingly bear their own out-of-pocket expenses, highlighting their dedication and passion for fostering a vibrant sports community in Pattaya.

As the baton is passed to Ty Anderson, the newly elected President, the Pattaya Sports Club embraces a future brimming with possibilities. The tireless efforts of individuals like Dick Caggiano, Mike Johnston, Nigel Cannon, Bernie Tuppin, Peter Malhotra and countless others have created a lasting legacy of sportsmanship, community spirit, and philanthropy. With their unwavering support and continued commitment, the Pattaya Sports Club will undoubtedly flourish, bringing joy, camaraderie, and positive change to the lives of countless individuals in Pattaya and beyond.













