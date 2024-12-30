New Year in Pattaya – beach bed and baht-bus operators ramp up prices, again!

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the New Year approaches, Pattaya’s beach bed operators are once again taking advantage of the holiday rush, raising prices for beach chairs and loungers along the popular coastline. With crowds flocking to the beach to celebrate, tourists are being warned to stay vigilant and avoid paying inflated prices.



For years, the issue of overcharging by beach bed vendors has been a concern, especially during peak holiday seasons. Operators are reportedly charging up to double or triple the usual rates for renting beach beds, often without clear pricing signs or prior notice. Tourists who are not aware of local prices may find themselves caught off guard when asked to pay inflated amounts for a spot to relax.

Local authorities have been making efforts to regulate the practice, but enforcement remains challenging, particularly during high-demand times such as New Year’s Eve. Visitors are advised to negotiate prices upfront and report any unfair practices to local officials to ensure fair treatment during their stay in Pattaya.







In addition to the beach beds, tourists are also warned about the notorious baht-buses, which are often used for transportation along Pattaya’s beachfront roads. With the surge in visitors, baht-bus drivers may take advantage of the holiday crowd, overcharging tourists for short trips. It’s recommended that visitors agree on fares before hopping on these public transport vehicles to avoid inflated charges.

As the festive season brings thousands of visitors to Pattaya’s shores, it’s essential for tourists to be aware of potential price hikes on both beach beds and baht-bus rides. Exercise caution when renting beach beds and using local transport to ensure a fair and enjoyable experience during the New Year festivities.

































