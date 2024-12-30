Thai Mental Health teams assist families affected by Jeju Air crash in South Korea

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Department of Mental Health has dispatched the Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Team (MCATT) to assist families affected by the Jeju Air flight JC2216 crash in South Korea. The incident, in which the aircraft skidded off the runway and collided with a fence at Muan International Airport, resulted in numerous fatalities. Teams from Mental Health Center Region 8, in collaboration with Loei Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital, and Mental Health Center Region 1, alongside Suanprung Psychiatric Hospital, are also providing psychological support to grieving families.







Initial assessments reveal that the immediate families of the deceased are experiencing profound emotional distress, leading officials from the Chiang Rai Provincial Public Health Office to provide psychological care through home visits, condolence outreach, and counseling sessions.

Further evaluations identified 12 close relatives of the deceased in need of urgent psychological support. These individuals have received counseling, and medications have been prescribed where necessary to manage their symptoms. Ongoing mental health monitoring and assistance are being organized to help ensure the well-being of the affected families during this difficult period. (NNT)

































