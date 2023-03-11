Nai Phol noodle shop serves navy and civilians for 30 years

For 30 years, Attapol Jumlong has made a livelihood selling noodles. Attapol now runs the Nai Phol Noodle, Wonton & BBQ Pork eatery his family began three decades ago, surviving inside a Shell gas station at the 10-kilometer marker on Sukhumvit Road in Plutaluang.

He said the family business used to have a standalone building, but it was demolished to make room for a new road. He now rents space from the service station.







Throughout its history, the menu hasn’t changed much: noodles, wontons, barbecue pork, rice dishes, duck rice, crispy duck, hot and spicy pork neckbone soup and more. All include family recipes for pork, soup and barbecue pork gravy.







Nearly all his customers are local with sailors from the Sattahip Naval Base comprising a big portion of them. So he made three set meals with a military flavor:

Sailor Set (200 baht) – Three noodles, small neckbone soup, barbecue and crispy pork and grilled duck and one clear soup.

Lieutenant Set (290) – Five jumbo noodles, small neckbone soup, barbecue and crispy pork, grilled duck and two clear soups.

General Set (390 baht) – 12 jumbo noodles, large neckbone soup, barbecue and crispy pork, grilled duck and three clear soups.

When next travelling to Sattahip, U-tapao International Airport of onwards to Ban Chang, visit Nai Pol Noodles for a tasty noodle lunch. The food shop is located opposite the KM 10 Night Market and a short distance to Queen Sirikit Hospital. They are open from 4-10 p.m. Call 087-019-0999 for more information.



























