Jomtien Beach children’s playground reopens after 3 years

The Jomtien Beach children’s playground reopened after three years of closure and disrepair. Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai opened the play area on Jomtien Beach between Soi 7 and Soi 8 on March 8.

He noted that the playground had been closed during the coronavirus pandemic and, during that time, weather and salt air damaged and destroyed rubber mats and equipment.

The city has worked recently to replace the rubber mats with artificial grass and repaired swings and other equipment that could be fixed. Those that couldn’t be repaired will be replaced, he said.







In addition, Pattaya fenced in the playground for safety and installed a “smart pole” with CCTV cameras, public Wi-Fi, a pollution monitor and button and a phone to call police in case of emergency.

Manote said city officers also will patrol the area regularly during the playground’s operating hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.































