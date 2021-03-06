Multiple music festivals highlight Pattaya events schedule

Pattaya released its revamped event schedule for March through September featuring multiple music festivals, a full-on Songkran water war and a bevy of sports competitions.

The schedule, which kicks off March 26-27 with the “Pattaya Colorful” beachfront art exhibition, aims to restart domestic tourism and give prospective tourists overseas something to look forward to.

Other than the ongoing Naklua Walk & Eat and art festival, Jomtien Beach this month will only see a March 26-28 youth windsurfing and paddleboard competition.







Next month will see the Pattaya Jet Ski Competition April 2-4, Songkran’s “wan lai” water-splashing days April 18-19, the traditional “kong khao” rice festival at Lan Po Public Park April 20, the Jet Ski World Cup April 21-25 and the first Pattaya Music Festival April 30-May 1.

Additional music festivals will be held May 7-8 in Jomtien Beach, May 14-15 at Lan Po, and May 21-22 on Pattaya Beach.







On the sports front, the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament will return after being canceled last year at Siam Country Club May 3-9. The 16th Pattaya Beach Football Cup will take place May 19-23 at the Jomtien Beach multipurpose zone and a football-like “teqball” competition will play out May 27-30 on Pattaya Beach.

June will see the Pattaya Beach Volleyball Open at Pattaya Beach June 4-6, a beach tennis competition June 10-13 and a takraw tourney June 17-20.

Another festival will be held June 25-26 on Beach Road, details to be announced later.







July brings the return of the Pattaya Marathon July 17-18 and the 18th Pattaya Swimming Open at Pattaya School No. 11.

August 12-15 will see the 19th Sepak Takraw Pattaya Cup at Pattaya School No. 7, while

A “Sun, Fun and Race” festival is scheduled for September along with a walk-run Sept. 27, both in Jomtien Beach.

















