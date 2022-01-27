Mott the Dog: Some old stagers from the World of Rock make a new chapter, with varying degrees of success

Priest – Sermons of the Sinner

Five Stars

KK Downing’s Priest have finally released their debut album, Sermons of the Sinner. Having retired from Judas Priest over a decade ago, the Mighty KK’s Flying V is back. Also along for the ride is another ex-Judas Priest stalwart Tim’ Ripper Owens’, whose vocal capacity has not lost any of its timbre.

What you get is ten slabs of fine heavy metal, screeching vocals, and screaming guitars, backed by a thunderous rhythm section. Heavy Metal Heaven. Certainly the headbangers album of the year. Uncle Albert must have a look of great anxiety on his face when he listens to what these guys bring to the party.

Yes – The Quest

One Star

The Quest by Yes gets one star for Roger Dean. A bunch of musicians have been assembled to carry on the band Yes, with no original members. The album starts off poorly with the first track, “The Ice Bridge.” They then descend further into the abyss.

Really this is just a bunch of musicians doing an artist’s impression of Yes’ By Numbers sound. Yes, aficionados will lap it up, but this will certainly not gain them any new admirers. Very sad. The artwork by Roger Dean is spectacular as ever. Almost worth buying the vinyl album to put the artwork on your wall.







Roger Taylor – Outsider

Four Stars

Roger Taylor has always been more than just the drummer and backing vocalist in Queen, as this his sixth and possibly best solo album proves. Taylor plays almost all the instruments himself. It truly is a nice album, supported by a massive tour taking the music and proper merchandise to the masses.

The album is musically very strong. Many emotions are on display: anger, nostalgia, and joy, performed with great feeling. At the grand age of 72, this is a remarkable effort. I’m sure we all wish him well.

















Written by Mott the Dog tucked away in his basket on Pattaya’s Dark Side.



























