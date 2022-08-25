Motor Show at Terminal 21 North Pattaya Aug 23-31.

One-week long of motor show is now taking place at the Terminal 21 Shopping Mall on the North Pattaya Road. Brands such as MG, Volvo, Mazda, Peugeot, Subaru, and Suzuki showcase their newest models of passenger vehicles on the G- Paris and M – London floor. The motor show started on Tuesday (Aug 23) and will run until next Wednesday (Aug 31). Sales personnel are on hand to explain special deals at each booth.

Offeredfor sale in the event are electric easy chairs and car accessories.Gifts will be handed to those who make purchasing order at the fair. There are plenty of car parks; on Friday Aug 26, a free mini concert from DJ Gerard; and on Saturday and Sunday Aug 27-28, enjoy a mini folk song concert.























































