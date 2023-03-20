Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate port in Rayong construction moving ahead of schedule

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has made known that construction of the first part of the third phase of the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate port in Rayong has proceeded ahead of schedule.

The authority reported that basic infrastructure and detailed design work has progressed by 38.5% so far, 1.1% ahead of the project’s timeline. With proposals for private investment in support of the second part of the third phase expected to commence on June 6 this year, the undertaking is currently on track to complete as scheduled in 2027.







IEAT Governor Veeris Ammarapala elaborated that the port is being constructed to facilitate the transport of natural gas and raw materials for the petrochemicals industry. A total 64 billion baht is to be invested in the project with 52 billion to be private investment and 12 billion to be supplied by the state.







The initial stage of the phase is being financially supported by Gulf MTP LNG Terminal Co Ltd and will extend the estate into the sea, creating a 1,000 rai plot of land. A sand dyke has also been completed, with dredging tests beginning on February 15.

While the second proposal round for the undertaking has been slightly delayed, delivery of the port is still on schedule for completion by early 2027. (NNT)



























