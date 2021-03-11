Maldives of Thailand ‘Koh Pha islands’ in Phang Nga with crystal clear sea and white sand beaches

The beautiful Koh Pha islands in southern province of Phang Nga have been dubbed the “Maldives of Thailand” for crystal clear sea and white sand beaches.



Visitors to Koh Pha must board villagers’ boats at the Ban Pak Ko pier in Takua Pa district and travel through the estuary of Ban Nam Khem canal to reach the newly promoted tourist attraction.

Koh Pha consists of three beautiful islets that are accessible only during low tides when they emerge as a single one-square-kilometer island. It boasts white sand and crystal clear seawater and is a dive site featuring beautiful corals and fish.







Saneh Churat said Koh Pha had been packed with pine and coconut trees but the 2004 tsunami washed it out. The remains were the sandy island that emerged clearly only during low tides, he said.

The place became popular after snorkelers visited it and posted its pictures online. The “Maldives of Thailand” then became a desirable ‘checking-in’ spot, he said. (TNA)

















