Pattaya firefighters broke through a manhole to rescue two kittens stuck in the sewer.



Residents on Soi Khopai 11 called for help March 13 after hearing the mewing from the trapped cats.

Firefighters tried to open the manhole covered with concrete by lifting it with a chain but it wouldn’t budge. They ended up using sledgehammers to break the concrete. Once opened, a fireman crawled down to grab the kitties.