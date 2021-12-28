Mabprachan Countdown a ‘go’ despite omicron

Despite a national surge in coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant, the Mabprachan Wonderful Countdown 2022 will proceed as planned Dec. 29-31, Nongprue Mayor Winai Inpitak said.

Winai said no omicron cases have been found in Chonburi and, even with new cases caused by the variant, overall Covid-19 case numbers continue to decline nationally and in the province.







He said the subdistrict is now experienced with holding large events, such as the Naklua Eat & Walk, and is confident there are sufficient disease-control measures in place to eliminate any serious risk.

Starting at 4 p.m. each day, residents and tourists are invited to enjoy Thai cultural shows and concerts from Monkan KanKoon, Carabao, Lumyai Hai Thongkam and others. There also will be booths selling grilled fish and other seafood, all on a “walking street” closed to traffic.



Alcohol sales are prohibited at the event and the mayor pledged to crack down on anyone selling booze stealthily.































