Russian man stabbed in Pattaya, suspect arrested near crime scene

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City Police Station was notified of a stabbing incident involving a foreigner at Sunset Boulevard 2 Condominium, Pratamnak Hill Soi 4, at 6:00 PM on April 26. The police quickly informed Police Colonel Anek Srathongyu, the station’s chief, and coordinated with local rescue teams and medical personnel to rush to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Mr. Romanov Mikhail, a Russian national, bleeding heavily from a deep stab wound to his neck, which had severed a major artery. He was in critical condition. First responders administered initial first aid before urgently transporting him to Pattaya City Hospital.







In a breakthrough later that evening, around 11:00 PM, Police Colonel Anek and his team successfully apprehended the suspect, Mr. Denis Ivanov, a 43-year-old Russian man, in the vicinity of Soi 4, Pratamnak Hill. The suspect appeared heavily intoxicated, disoriented, and was seen wandering near the crime scene. Concerned citizens alerted the authorities, leading to his immediate arrest.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had been in an altered state due to alcohol consumption and had been acting erratically near the location of the stabbing. Mr. Ivanov was taken into custody and will face legal proceedings for the crime.

































