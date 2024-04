Lodge Pattaya West Winds Charity Barbeque

Saturday 13th April, 2024 @ 6.00 pm

Siam Country Resort

Location: https://g.co/kgs/sN38QpA

39/4 Moo 9, Pong, Banglamung.

Admission: 600 Baht per person

International Buffet with drinks at Special Prices

Super Charity Raffle with high value prizes including 55″ Android HDR TV

Air Fryer, Toaster Oven and many more items.

Music by Jayson and Friends

For further details and location map -please contact <[email protected]> or Phone 085 278 7141