Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies on Koh Samui

One of the greatest cricketers of all time, Australian leg-spinner Shane Keith Warne, died of a suspected heart attack while holidaying on Thailand’s resort island of Koh Samui on Friday evening. He was 52.

According to Bo Phut police superintendent Pol Col Yutthana Sirisombat, Shane Warne’s friends went into the bedroom of his luxury villa and found him unconscious. When they tried to rouse him he remained unresponsive.







They administered CPR while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, which rushed him to the Thai International Samui hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police officer said that no wounds were found on the body, but an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the cause of death.

Warne’s management company said on Saturday that the family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” according to BBC report. Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has said that Warne body will be offered a state funeral.





In 2000, he was named one of the five Wisden cricketers of the century, alongside Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Jack Hobbs and Sir Viv Richards. He retired from international cricket in 2007, following Australia’s 5-0 Ashes clean sweep of England at home. He continued to play Twenty20 franchise cricket until retiring from all play in 2013. He worked regularly as a commentator and pundit as well as having coaching roles. (Thai PBS World)





























