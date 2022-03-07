Thai insurance regulator revises COVID guidelines

Thailand’s insurance regulator has revised its compensation guidelines for COVID-19 cases.

According to the new coverage guidelines, insurance holders admitted to either a general hospital, field hospital or hospitel are now entitled to claims for medical bills and daily compensation.

The new guidelines issued by the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) specify that the entitlements are based on people’s insurance policies.



The revised guidelines were agreed upon by the OIC, the Ministry of Public Health, the Thai Life Assurance Association, the Thai General Insurance Association, and the Private Hospital Association.

OIC Secretary-General Suthiphon Thaveechaiyagarn also assured that insurance companies had already been notified of the new guidelines.

The commission will convene at a later date to issue additional guidelines for patients in home or community isolation. (NNT)

































