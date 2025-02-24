Legendary artists to perform at ‘The Promise of the Man’ charity concert in Pattaya on May 3

PATTAYA, Thailand – A press conference was held at Siam Royal View Village in Khao Talo, East Pattaya, to announce the upcoming charity concert “The Promise of the Man”. The event was led by Swiss businessman Mr. Adrian Aegerter, the project chairman, along with Ms. Chanilthorn, Mr. Atchaya Tonusit, the concert organizer, and MMY Maxim.

The highly anticipated concert is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 3, at the Indoor Athletics Stadium, Eastern National Sports Training Center on Chaiyapruek 2 Road, Pattaya. It will feature legendary rock and folk artists, including SEK LOSO, CARABAO, Hin Lek Fai or SMF, Pongthep Kradonchamnan, TG TIGERS, Luster, MMY Maxim, and SEK SWISS.







The event is inspired by the friendship and promise between Adrian and Seksan Sukpimai (SEK LOSO). Adrian pledged to organize the grandest concert for Loso in Pattaya, and this promise has led to what is expected to be a legendary music event. Part of the concert’s proceeds will be donated to Nongprue Volunteer Civil Defense, Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation, and the Pattaya Isan Association to support social and community activities.

Venue & Ticket Information

The Indoor Athletics Stadium at the Eastern National Sports Training Center can accommodate up to 15,000 attendees in a fully air-conditioned environment. Food and beverages, including delicious offerings from CP and numerous food trucks, will be available at the event.

Tickets can be purchased at 7-Eleven, Counter Service, ALL TICKET, or online at All Ticket via https://www.allticket.com/event/ThePromiseOfTheMan.



Early Bird Promotion (Feb 1 – 28)

Seating Tickets:

฿1,800 → ฿1,500

฿1,000 → ฿800

Standing Tickets:

฿1,500 → ฿1,200

฿800 → ฿650

From March 1, onwards, tickets will be sold at regular prices.

This concert promises an unforgettable night of music, friendship, and giving back to the community.





































